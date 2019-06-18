Rang'ala Girls' dorm burnt in unclear circumstances

An 80-bed dormitory at Rang’ala Girls High School yesterday went up in smoke under unclear circumstances.

According to a student at the school, the fire started at about 6.30pm when other students were in class for evening preps.

The student claimed that the fire broke out from a cubicle opposite the head girl’s, attracting subordinate staff, who responded swiftly.

The subordinate staff and students tried in vain to put out the fire but it spread to an adjacent cubicle and burnt to ashes books and other personal effects.

The Kenya Power team from the nearby Ugunja station arrived at the institution and disconnected the main power line. They later ruled out the possibility of an electric fault.

“Our beds have been razed including books and other personal effects following the evening fire ordeal,” an affected Form 4 student said.

According to an unconfirmed report, the students who had just arrived at the institution from a mid-term break were irked by a directive to return to school earlier than agreed.

“We were to report in different shifts only to be ambushed to report on Sunday against our wishes,” added another student.

A team of top education officers led by the regional director Richard Chepkawai visited the institution in the company of the principal Susan Owino.

“It is an arson case and we have ruled out any possibility of an electric fault,” Chepkawai said, adding that they would give further development in due course.

Owino who is claimed to have been away in Mombasa when the incident occurred did not address the media. This is the third incident to have occurred under her watch.

(Edited by O. Owino)