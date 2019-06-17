Rongo house help to spend life in jail for defiling boy, 6, infecting him with STI

A house help from Rongo was on Monday sentenced to life in prison for defiling a six-year-old boy.

Rongo senior resident magistrate Raymond Langat sentenced the woman,who goes by the alias 'aunty' for defiling and infecting her employer's child with and STI on March 30.

Langat said he handed the maximum sentence as the suspect abused her position and tormented the minor “despite knowing her health status exposing the minor to serious health risk”.

The boy was put on medication.

The woman's lawyer called for leniency, saying she was a first-time offender.

However, the magistrate said the nature of the offence and aggravating factors outweigh her mitigation.

“This is a serious offence which needs deterrent nature, the boy had to be put on drugs to prevent any infection and at the time of testifying, the drugs were affecting him,” Langat said.

The suspect has 14 days to appeal the decision.

The minor, her mother and a neighbour testified against the offender with a report by clinical officers confirming that the boy was defiled.