Kisii students to get Sh135 million bursaries from next week

Kisii county will disburse Sh135 million bursaries from next week.

Education executive Amos Andama on Friday said more than 8,000 college and school students will benefit. Last week, some parents protested the delay.

He said applicants will begin receiving the money by next week.

"We urge many students to capitalise on the fund to work hard. Hopefully, in a week's time, the money will be in the accounts," Andama said.

He attributed the delay to the late forwarding of application forms from the county's 45 wards.

The executive appealed to the officers in charge of the cash to prioritise orphans and those from poor families.

Meanwhile, the county seeks to have early childhood development and education centres separate from primary schools to enhance management and improve learning.

The centres will have independent boards of management, Andama said.

He said ECDE teachers will, however, be answerable to primary school headteachers. Construction of ECDE classrooms is underway across the county.

"We have so far employed more than 1,000 ECDE teachers, built at least 118 classrooms, and more are being built to improve the learning environment," Andama said.

He said completed classes have been equipped with learning materials.

(Edited by F'Orieny)