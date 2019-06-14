Body found, two missing in Migori drowning

Villagers have retrieved one body in Migori county as the search for two others who drowned in rivers Migori and Kuja extended to Lake Victoria.

Two men drowned on Sunday while attempting to cross river Kuja at Uriri while a teacher drowned in river Migori in Kuria West.

On Thursday morning, residents retried one body in Uriri as they searched for the other.

The body of Micah Otieno, 54, which had started decomposing was pulled from the river and taken to Migori Referral Hospital.

North Kanyamkago chief Milton Otieno said the search for the body of Joseph Aloo, 38, was ongoing.

"The body was found floating two kilometers from the area where they drowned,” Otieno said.

He added that they were confident of getting the other body.

“We have already alerted other chiefs and communities downstream to help us locate the body,” Otieno said.

He said the two Uriri victims were leaving a prayer vigil when the boy who was paddling the boat they were in lost control but managed to swim to safety.

North Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba said the incident is the fifth this year and called upon residents to be careful during the current heavy rain.

The area needs footbridges across the river for the safety of students, teachers and traders who use risky boats.