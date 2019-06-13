Migori allocates 60% of Sh8.4bn budget to wages

Migori will spend 60.6 per cent of its Sh8.4 billion budget for the 2019-20 financial year on paying salaries, estimates tabled before the county assembly on Tuesday shows.

The county government has allocated Sh5.07 billion to recurrent expenditure with the remaining Sh3.3 billion allocated to development

In the development budget, the health department will get the lion's share after Governor Okoth Obado's administration allocated Sh2.2 billion to the crucial sector. The Roads and Transport sector has been allocated Sh1 billion while the county assembly got an allocation of Sh928 million.

The assembly will spend just Sh100 million of its total allocation on development with the remaining Sh828 million allocated to the legislative arm's recurrent expenditure. Speaker Boaz Okoth's office has been allocated Sh124 million for his travelling expenses.

The budget estimates were tabled before the MCAs by finance and economic planning executive Scholarstica Obiero. The assembly is expected to pass the estimates.

"A special consideration was given to completion of ongoing projects, pending bills and the impact of projects on ending poverty," Obiero said.

Obado is keen n leaving behind a legacy of development, having made the pledge during campaigns for a second term in 2017. Most of the promises he made, including improvement of healthcare access, have been factored in the budget.

“The budget is in fulfillment of the governor’s manifesto as articulated in the second county integrated development plan,” Obiero said.

Migori will get Sh6.9 billion from the Commission for Revenue Allocation for the next financial year with an additional Sh375.9 million in conditional grants. Donors have also allocated Sh736.8 million to the county government.

Migori expects to collect Sh350 million from its internal revenue streams to bridge the gap in the budget.

