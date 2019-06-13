Health partnerships top Ongwae's Russia trip

Kisii county is seeking to partner Russian telemedical companies to improve medical services in the county, Governor James Ongwae has said.

The governor said that Russian National Medical Research Centre will train county medical personnel in obstetrics, gynaecology and perinatology through simulation by experts in Russian medical training centres.

Russian support will improve primary and secondary medical care for pregnant mothers and newborns.

“I held a roundtable discussion with a number of Russian companies dealing with telemedical technology and the aim is to invite them to invest in our county in the area of medical and health services,” Ongwae said in a statement.

Ongwae is attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia and will spend the next five days wooing Russian investors in the health and ICT sectors to invest in his county.

Ongwae’s itinerary includes engagements with the Russian Export Centre, Russia Public Organisation Delovaya Rossiya, the Scientific Production Association and the National Medicine Research Centre.

Following talks with Belarus ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko the Belarusian business community has expressed interest in investing in value addition in the Kisii agriculture produce including coffee and fruits.

The visit is poised to expand the county’s donor and investor base to strengthen cooperation and improve service delivery to residents.

The governor will also meet Russian entrepreneurs interested in the Kenyan market as well as representatives of the Ministry of Economic development of the Russian Federation.

Also in Russia for the engagement with investors, are Trade and Industry CS Peter Munya, and governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), and Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia).