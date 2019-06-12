Close

Stop sidelining Kisumu East in development, MP Shabbir tells Nyong'o

Lawmaker says constituency being punished for electing an independent candidate in 2017

In Summary

• MP Shakeel Shabbir says Nyong’o’s administration has failed to initiate projects in Kisumu East as it does to other constituencies.

• The MP said his heart was still in ODM and that the electorate should not be punished for standing with him.

by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
12 June 2019 - 00:00
Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir
MARGINALISED: Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir has accused Governor Anyang Nyong'o of sidelining the constituency in terms of developments.

Shakeel said Nyong’o’s administration has blatantly failed to initiate projects in Kisumu East as it does in other constituencies.

 

He said the area had been marginalised. Nyong'o has denied the claims.

Speaking the CDF office in Kibos on Monday, Shakeel said his constituency was deliberately being neglected because he was elected on an independent ticket.

The ODM party won a majority of seats in Kisumu including that of governor, senator and woman representative. But Shakeel ditched the party after losing in the primaries and successfully defended his seat as an independent.

“We are being told that my constituency should look for an independent county government since I was not elected on an ODM party ticket,” Shakeel said.

He said he was aware of a plan to stifle the constituency of development as punishment to voters for not backing the ODM candidate in the 2017 election.

Shakeel said he had taken up the matter with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Nyong’o. He said residents of Kisumu East should not be denied their right.

“My constituents should not be denied services and development projects because they voted for me on an independent ticket. That is unconstitutional,” he said.

 

The MP said his heart was still in ODM and that the electorate should not be punished for standing with him.

He told Nyong’o to lead an administration that is inclusive.

However, Nyong’o’s press unit director Aloice Ager denied that Kisumu East was sidelined in development.

He said the constituency has MCAs who were involved in county affairs, including budget making and oversight of county executive. Ager said the county government also involve residents directly through public participation.

“The MP should concentrate on his legislative functions and oversight of the national government. He should stop seeking for relevance,” Ager said.

Kisumu East ODM chairman Robert Otuge defended Shakeel for his "steadfast servant leadership."

He asked Nyong’o to work closely with the MP for better services to residents.

“All that the residents want is development and proper governance. This can only be achieved if leaders are united and residents are involved,” he said.

Kisumu East ODM coordinator John Apul said the party has not abandoned Shakeel. “He's been working well with the party. He supports the ODM manifesto,” Apul said.

 

edited by P. Obuya

