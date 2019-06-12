Slain Homa Bay executive died from internal bleeding – autopsy

Homa Bay roads executive nominee Donny Opar died from internal bleeding after being shot on the chest, postmortem shows.

The politician-cum-businessman was shot on Friday evening at his petrol station in Kendu Bay town.

Government pathologist Dickson Mchana and senior consultant pathologist Margaret Oduor, representing the family, conducted the postmortem together at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on Monday.

Mchana said Opar was shot on the chest. “It was a single bullet. It entered in the middle of the chest and came out on the left side on the back,” Mchana said.

The two pathologists said they concurred in their autopsy findings.

“We have handed over a comprehensive report to the investigative authorities for quick action,” Mchana said.

Oduor said the bullet caused a lot of internal bleeding resulting in the death. “The report is available to be used in the court of justice,” she said.

Aga Khan Hospital acting medical superintendent Eshiwani Amukoa and Homa Bay Health executive Richard Muga and county health Gordon Okomo were present.

Amukoa said they received Opar's body on Saturday afternoon.

Muga, who is also the acting executive for Roads, said the body will be handed over to the family for burial arrangements.

“On behalf of the county government of Homa Bay, we continue to send our condolences to the family. We hope for a thorough investigation,” Muga said.

He said the body will be kept at the hospital until the family is ready with burial arrangements.