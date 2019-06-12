Close

REPORT GIVEN TO POLICE

Slain Homa Bay executive died from internal bleeding – autopsy

'It was a single bullet. It entered in the middle of the chest and came out on the left side on the back'

In Summary

Postmortem shows Homa Bay Roads executive nominee was shot once in the chest, causing excessive internal bleeding, pathologists say

by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Nyanza
12 June 2019 - 00:00
Homa Bay Health executive Richard Muga, government pathologist Dickson Mchana and senior consultant pathologist Margaret Oduor at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu n Monday
POSTMORTEM: Homa Bay Health executive Richard Muga, government pathologist Dickson Mchana and senior consultant pathologist Margaret Oduor at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu n Monday
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Homa Bay roads executive nominee Donny Opar died from internal bleeding after being shot on the chest, postmortem shows.

The politician-cum-businessman was shot on Friday evening at his petrol station in Kendu Bay town.

 

Government pathologist Dickson Mchana and senior consultant pathologist Margaret Oduor, representing the family, conducted the postmortem together at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on Monday.

Mchana said Opar was shot on the chest. “It was a single bullet. It entered in the middle of the chest and came out on the left side on the back,” Mchana said.

The two pathologists said they concurred in their autopsy findings.

“We have handed over a comprehensive report to the investigative authorities for quick action,” Mchana said.

Oduor said the bullet caused a lot of internal bleeding resulting in the death. “The report is available to be used in the court of justice,” she said.

Aga Khan Hospital acting medical superintendent Eshiwani Amukoa and Homa Bay Health executive Richard Muga and county health Gordon Okomo were present.

Amukoa said they received Opar's body on Saturday afternoon.

 

Muga, who is also the acting executive for Roads, said the body will be handed over to the family for burial arrangements.

“On behalf of the county government of Homa Bay, we continue to send our condolences to the family. We hope for a thorough investigation,” Muga said.

He said the body will be kept at the hospital until the family is ready with burial arrangements.

Five grilled over murder of Homa Bay CEC nominee Opar

The five include those seen with Opar during his last moments before death.
News
1 day ago

Opar was shot dead by three gunmen at his petrol station in Kendu Bay town on Friday night. He was found compiling records of cash generated from sales of petrol that day.

Police are interrogating five people in connection with the murder. They include the people who were seen with Opar during his last moments.

Homa Bay county police commander Esther Seroney said the five are being questioned to get information on who the killers are.

"Those being questioned interacted with Opar in one way or the other. We expect them to divulge information which will enable us to get important leads to catch the culprits," Seroney said.

Opar's nomination as roads executive was approved by the county assembly in early April. He was set to be sworn in on Tuesday.

The swearing-in was delayed because Governor Cyprian Awiti was away for medical reasons.

Edited by p. Obuya

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Nyanza
12 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Magistrate refuses to handle Sang case over relationship
    15h ago Rift Valley

  2. Man stones mother to death after 'asking too many questions'
    1d ago Central

  3. Governor Sang charged, released on Sh500,000 bail
    10h ago Rift Valley

  4. Ojienda rushes to court to block Governor Sang arrest
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Central will support you as promised, leaders tell Ruto
    1d ago Central

Latest Videos