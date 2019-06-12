Mutua hints at 2022 mega alliance

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday hinted at a possible political alliance to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

But Mutua wants Kikuyu and Kalenjin politicians not to contest the presidency and give others a chance because they have produced the country’s four presidents.

He told politicians from Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities to tone down their appetite for the presidency and instead support leaders from other communities.

Mutua said he was ready to work with like-minded leaders from minority communities to change the history of the country’s top leadership.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader was speaking at Tindereti Primary School in Borabu during a funds drive.

“Being president in Kenya is not a matter of life and death and those people who think that political leaders cannot come from minority ethnicities should have a second thought,” he said.

Mutua said Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and he would be potential presidents if the country adopted revolving presidency policy.

Only a week ago, Ruto attended four rallies in Gusii and Mutua's visit has been viewed as a counter rally.

Mutua was accompanied by Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, Senator Okongo Omogeni, Nakuru West legislator Samuel Arama and Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama.

Nyagarama said there was a need for other communities to step into the country’s top leadership.

“For how long can we support others when other people can rule?” Nyagarama asked.

Ongeri endorsed an alliance between Mutua and Matiang’i in the race to succeed President Uhuru.

He said the current war against corruption and the peace initiatives should be yardsticks to identifying correct leaders.

He criticised those against the Building Bridges Initiative and warned those sympathetic to them to reconsider their stance.

“We need peace because it is through the same peace that every Kenyan can be identified,” he said.

Okong'o said the presidency is for all communities and if people are keen on achieving national unity, that idea should be promoted.

Arama said DP Ruto should not seek backing from the Gusii Community since he had not played any role in promoting the community’s interests.

“When they were forming the government, Ruto only gave all his cabinet posts to his cronies who are members of his community, he should be clear on what he wants from us since we have never benefited from his position,” Arama said.