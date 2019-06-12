Governor Sang charged with incitement and released on Sh1m bond

The matter was pushed to 3pm and the court gates locked. Security guards demanded press cards before journalists could access the courts.

Governor Sang on Monday spent the night at Central police station after attempts by county officials and leaders to have him released failed.

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot visited Sang at the station.

Pressed for comment, Murkomen said,"We are going for supper and we are coming back."

Some officers from Nandi, who spoke to the Star, said they do not trust the police and will sleep outside the station until the governor appears in court.

Sang arrived at the station around 2.17 pm accompanied by a contingent of police officers, county officials from Nandi and his supporters.

When the governor's three lawyers led by Zephenia Yego appeared before Omollo, they requested the court to release him unconditionally pending the hearing and determination of the matter before he can take any plea.

Yego said they had effected the service of the orders from the court, saying their expectation is that the charges are currently overtaken by events and Sang should be released.

He gave the court a copy of the order issued in Eldoret and their application under certificate of urgency. Prosecutor Victor Mule said the order does not restrain the court from continuing with the matter.

He said they had just been served yesterday morning with the orders, noting that they had no direct bearing or linkages with the particular charges the governor is facing in the Kisumu court.

Mule said the order restraining the prosecution of the accused is a different matter and not related to the issue currently being addressed in court.

"Your honour, the court order is in respect to a different parcel and not this one being handled in court which is reference number 6075. There is also restraint in respect to possession, use and development of a cattle dip according to the order on property known as Nandi Hills-Kapsimotwa Block2-234 and not what is being charged before the court," Mule said.