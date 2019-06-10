Wandayi wants lower Nzoia irrigation project relaunched

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has termed Deputy President William Ruto's launch of the lower Nzoia irrigation project on Friday as a joke.

Wandayi wondered why the DP did not involve local leaders when the project cuts across three constituencies, with the bigger part being in Siaya.

Addressing residents in Siaya town on Saturday, Wandayi said he will ask the President to give direction on the project before the DP's move generates internal conflict due to compensation issues.

"The irrigation project at Nzoia concerns Siaya residents more than Busia as it covers three constituencies in Siaya," Wandayi said.

The Ugunja MP said the project involves taxpayers’ money that an individual should not joke around with.

Residents have been displaced with the project and the DP should not purport to launch it without clear compensation guidelines, Wandayi said.

He said such a huge project required adequate consultations for it to be successful.

The parcels for compensation are 2,807 acres with an estimated cost of Sh1.7 billion.

So far Sh169,703, 415 million has been disbursed for 214 parcels, with 2,593 pending due to delays by the National Land Commission.

A total of Sh1.18 billion has been given to the contractor. The payment for works done so far stands at Sh255,302,215 million.

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday launched the Sh5.3 billion lower Nzoia irrigation project which cuts across Siaya and Busia counties in Budalangi constituency.

The launch left out Siaya leaders despite the fact that they are the giant shareholders of the project.

The project is aimed at boosting rice production and preventing destructive floods. It covers Ugunja, Alego Usonga and Budalang'i constituencies. The project is part of government efforts to increase acreage under irrigation in line with the Big Four agenda.

The lower Nzoia project is funded by the World Bank and the Germany government at Sh3.9 billion and Sh1.4 billion respectively.

The project awarded to Sinohydro Company started in June last year. It is expected to be complete in 2021.

“I requesting that the project be launched again with all stakeholders on board to avert future wrangles,” Wandayi said.

He added that the absence of Siaya residents and leaders was not a good show bearing in mind that the project aims at benefiting both Busia and Siaya county.