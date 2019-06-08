Close

COMMUNITY UNDER ATTACK?

Kisii youths defend Matiang'i, Maraga

Say some people are trying to milk cheap political capital by attacking them

by MAGATI OBEBO Correspondent, Kisii
Nyanza
08 June 2019 - 00:00
Interior CS Fred Matiangi and Chief Justice David Maraga at a past event. /FILE
Youth leaders from Kisii want professionals from the community working in the public sector protected from harassment and victimisation.

Gusii Young Leaders Association head Calvin Ombasa said yesterday it was wrong for some people to pick out for censure on flimsy grounds top executives from the community serving in government.

Ombasa said senior officers among them Interior CS Fred Matiangi, Chief Justice David Maraga and Nairobi Hospital chairman John Simba have lately been vilified for attempting to do things differently.

"As youth, we have continued to witness a  string of unwarranted attacks against these officers. We are not happy when some people are trying to milk cheap political capital by attacking them," said Ombasa.

He asked political leaders from the region to stand up for them against the attacks.

Ombasa said no one can effectively discharge services in a hostile environment of constant attacks.

The group described the recent attempt to associate CS Matiangi with the fake gold scandal as one built on quicksand.

"This is but one of the thickening plots being orchestrated by desperate cliques in high places to bring our sons down. But as youths we want to tell them that they will fail flat . Careers are built over time and nobody has the right to sacrifice them on the altar of greed and envy," Ombasa said.

