Siaya PSB recommends clerk's removal over missing funds

The Siaya County Public Service Board has urged revoking the appointment of assembly clerk Isaac Olwero for gross misconduct and misappropriation of Sh2.9 million.

South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha was suspended for 10 days for absenteeism and the Powers and Privileges Committee will consider removal or further action.

On Tuesday PSB vice chairperson Maurice Osewe said an internal audit found that clerk Olwero had authorised the transfer of Sh2,977,281 from the assembly car loan and mortgage account to his personal account under unclear circumstance.

He is currently on suspension.

The board cited Section 22 of the County Assembly Services Act, 2017.

Olwero is also accused of deliberately concealing the transaction from the PSB and other audit agencies in all loan reports.

The board said the Olwero accessed the funds through an incomplete and improper loan application form illegally filled out. The form had no guarantors as required and was witnessed by a person not known to the assembly.

The assembly formed an 11-member select committee to consider the board's recommendation to remove Olwero.

Concerning Mboha, five petitioners said he had missed eight consecutive sittings. As a result, they said they suffered serious consequences because he missed budget discussions and their interests were not represented.

Under Article 194 (1) (b) of the Constitution, the MCA is liable for removal and his seat declared vacant, the petitioners said.

They urged the assembly to declare the South East Alego Ward seat vacant.

"The law is very clear that if an MCA is absent for eight consecutive sittings without permission in writing, then the speaker can declare his or her seat vacant," they added.

Siaya Speaker George Okode referred the matter to the Powers and Privileges Committee.

The committee said the matter was very sensitive and he MCA would have interfered with the investigations if not suspended.

The Powers and Privileges Committee recommended that a plenary attendance register be analyzed and a report produced within two days.

The committee will also inform the Mboha of the allegations in writing and he will be invited to appear before the committee within 10 days.

The MCA previously was dropped from all committees after a colleague tabled a motion to discuss his conduct for allegedly demeaning the assembly on social media.

Mboha rushed to court to quash the assembly's decision before he was again suspended on Tuesday based on the residents' petition over absenteeism.