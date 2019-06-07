Nyong'o health executive nominee banks on tech to curb drugs theft

Kisumu county health executive nominee Judith Miguda has said she will introduce an integrated management system to track drugs supply and use in health facilities in the county.

Miguda told the assembly vetting committee chaired by Speaker Onyango Oloo that the system will help the county avoid loss of drugs meant to benefit patients.

During the vetting process at Aga Khan Hall on Thursday, the nominee was questioned on how she would ensure that various drug shortages and staff issues within the county health facilities are addressed.

The nominee told the committee that she is competent for the job and would ensure that challenges to the docket are addressed through the introduction of targeted policies.

“I will have to come up with policies to address these challenges facing the health docket including under-staffing and frequent nurses’ strike as the county seeks to drive the agenda on implementation of the Universal Health Coverage,” she said.

Kisumu is among the four counties piloting for the UHC programme.

Miguda was nominated for the position after Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o sacked the former CEC Rosemary Obara, on grounds that he wanted a better manager.

Nyong’o last month appointed Finance executive Nerry Achar as acting Health and Sanitation pending clearance of his nominee.

The vetting committee will now prepare a report to be presented to the assembly for adoption, paving way for the the nominee to assume office.