Ongwae shuffles COs and directors for better service delivery

The Kisii county executive has been reshuffled to improve service delivery in the government of Governor James Ongwae.

Beatrice Ochoki was moved from Finance and Accounting to Water Services. She is replaced by Wilfred Auma who has been Planning and Economic Development chief officer.

Zablon Ongori takes over the Finance and Planning docket as CO from Water Services.

Timothy Kambuni replaces Biliah Mogaka at Administration and Finance as CO in an acting capacity. Mogaka has been moved to Trade and Industry.

Robert Ombasa is back as deputy county secretary, taking over from Alex Nyamweya, who is the new acting chief officer at Management and Disaster Management. He takes over from Doris Nyokang’i, who was moved to Education and Manpower Development.

Former Donor Relations and Protocol Services chief officer Bernard Omosa is the new CO at the Revenue docket. His replacement is Crispinus Ibalai, the former head of Budget.

Penuel Ondienga is now the head of Budget but in an acting capacity.

The executive order signed by County Secretary Patrick Lumumba said 20 directors were affected in the changes which took effect on Monday afternoon.

(Edited by O. Owino)