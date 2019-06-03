Homa Bay leaders deplore rise in suicides

Three Homa Bay leaders have expressed alarm over rising suicides and murders of women.

At least three suicides are recorded every week.

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara and Woman Representative Gladys Wanga said Homa Bay is among the countries with the highest suicide rates.

They spoke on Saturday during Madaraka Day celebrations.

The leaders spoke after a 25-year-old man committed suicide in Kamakori village in Homa Bay constituency after quarrelling with his wife.

Peter Odhiambo hanged himself from the roof of his house over constant domestic differences. “The deceased had differed with his wife on a number of issues, including playing loud,” assistant chief Tom Ondiek said.

Orata and Obara said the increased number of youth suicides is likely to impede the county from achieving its development goals.

The two leaders said that young and energetic people are the ones most affected.

“The trend is worrying,” Orata said.

The deputy county boss attributed some of the suicides to frustrations from losing at gambling.

“The games have warnings that they are addictive and you lose a lot of money. People should avoid activities that make them vulnerable to depression” the deputy governor added.

Speaking Ringa Boys' High School in her constituency, Obara told youths and young women not to kill themselves over soured love affairs.

“There’s nothing wrong if you abandon a sour relationship if it can lead you to losing your life. We ask religious leaders and counsellors to engage youths in talks to avert suicide cases,” Obara said.

“Silence will not help to solve femicide. There is a need for a collaborativeapproach to the problem,” she said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)