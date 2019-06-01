Only unity will spur growth, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to cooperate and be determined to take the country forward.

The DP spoke on Friday when he laid a foundation stone at the construction site of Nyaigesa Technical Training Institute in West Mugirango, Nyamira county.

"The country is in a state where development is key. This will be achieved if all leaders cooperate with us to achieve desired goals," Ruto said.

He encouraged youths to join technical institutions to reduce the gap of unemployment. The DP avoided politics, saying the government is focused "on development alone and no more stories".

"We had promised to avoid stories and concentrate on development. The only way to have equity in the country is to ensure every Kenyan child gets an education. Therefore, all must go to school," he added.

Other leaders present were MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi and some MCAs from Nyamira.

Ruto commissioned the West Mugirango Technical Training Institute and opened the West Mugirango CDF offices before he attended a funds drive at the Nyamira Catholic Church in West Mugirango constituency. He will on Saturday visit the neighbouring Kisii county.

He said the county’s leadership is focused on ensuring Kenyans get services.

He told off his political rivals who keep on discussing him and the 2022 elections saying it is not yet time for the same.

"We have several development agenda to tackle and not to engage in political rivalry. The right time will come but for now, we need to work for the people. The Big Four agenda are more important than the political noise others are making around,” he said.

Ruto urged all Kenyans to support the government in its journey to develop the country saying the only focus, for now, is ensuring the country gets to another level in terms of development.

Kitutu Masaba's Mose said the government has done visible development and should be given the opportunity to serve Kenyans.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)