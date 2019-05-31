Ruto heads to Kisii and Nyamira to drum up support

Deputy President William Ruto heads to Nyamira and Kisii counties on Friday.

In Nyamira, he will be hosted by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko while in Kisii, where he is due to conduct a fundraiser for the construction of classes at Nyamagwa Girls Boarding Secondary, he will be hosted by Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri.

Nyamoko is widely seen as the DP’s point man in the Nyamira. Yesterday, he said the DP remains unshaken in the face of the turbulence in Jubilee Party.

“He is still the Deputy President and let nobody cheat you that his political star is on the wane,” Nyamoko told the Start on the phone.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka has opted out of the DP's camp. The legislator had previously twice invited Ruto to church fundraisers in his backyard.

“I had momentarily sneaked into his camp to spy and I am not with him," Onyonka told mourners, among them Raila Odinga, during a past burial.

Today, the DP will conduct a string of funds drives, his men on the ground told the Star.

“He will lay a foundation stone for the construction of Nyaigera Teachers Training College in North Mugirango and hold a fundraiser at the Nyamira Catholic Parish and as well fundraise for the Seventh Day Adventist churches in Borabu here before he sets off to Kisii,” said Nyamoko.

In Kisii, Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri said the DP will fundraise for the construction of additional classes for Nyamagwa Girls.

“His coming will help us meet some development needs of our people. I reached out to him because of all the political leaders whom I have found are ready to help it is him,” said Obiri.

Pressed to say if he was a Tangatanga supporter, Obiri said his policy was to support what is right and not necessarily political camps.

“I will support whoever is doing right and I believe by coming to fundraise, the DP is doing right,” Obiri told the Star by phone.

South Mugirango MP Syllivanus Osoro, the DP’s lieutenant in Kisii, told the Star the DP means well for the Kisii community despite the ongoing political turmoil his camp was going through.

“I know very few leaders like Ruto whose heart is with our community. He has been standing with us through thick and thin and every Kenyan of good will play his card on him,’” he said.

Speaking of Onyonka’s defection the MP termed the Kitutu Chache South MP as one who is "indecisive and a political soldier who waits for easy moments to show up but disappears in the heat of intense battle.”

“You can trust his allegiance at your own peril because he is a man who blows hot and cold for his own survival,” Osoro added.

He said his exit from Ruto camp was nothing new and will not make the DP spend any sleepless nights.

“We are still strong and focused , believing that with God we will climb what are seemingly are insurmountable mountains,” the vocal MP told the Star on the phone.