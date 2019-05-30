Nyong'o slammed for criticising other leaders' projects

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong’o has been told to stop blaming other leaders for his failure to deliver.

Nyong’o, said area Senator Fred Outa, should instead focus on fulfilling the pledges he made to the electorate as opposed to "his many public gimmicks".

Outa told the governor on Wednesday, “You were elected to work for the people. Stop blaming others and carry your own luggage."

He questioned Nyong’o's foreign trips and if they were beneficial to the electorate.

“Every week he is overseas. He is rarely in the county.”

The senator said he will not be intimidated and vowed to continue his oversight and representation duties. “My sole duty is to represent and protect the county with policies and lawmaking as well as ensure equitable share from the national government.”

He told Nyong’o to explain the utilisation of more than Sh20 billion Kisumu has received so far from the National Treasury in addition to donations from the French government and the World Bank.

“Please give me a break and implement the projects you were elected to initiate. “We must ensure prudent use of public funds,” he said.

Last week, Outa sought to know why the Sh4.5 billion Kisumu Urban Project account had been frozen.

He said the concerned officers should be summoned at the Treasury and DCI to shed light.

The DCI froze the accounts after funds were wired to a wrong KUP account, paralysing work under the French-funded projects.

“If you’re genuine, accounts cannot be closed. The contractors have withdrawn from work over lack of money due to the closure of the account,” Outa said.

He called on the DCI officers to take their jobs seriously. “We have not heard from the officers investigating the account closure. The public wants answers,” Outa said.

On Universal Health Coverage, he said there are not enough drugs in public health facilities.

The programme, he said, was meant to give free health services. A pilot programme is ongoing in Kisumu, Isiolo, Machakos and Nyeri at a cost of Sh3.17 billion.

“As we speak today, there are no drugs in the hospital. Where is the money? Our patients are told to go and buy drugs in pharmacies,” he said.

Outa backed the Industrial Park and praised ODM leader Raila Odinga for the project to be constructed in Muhoroni subcounty.

The senator, however, faulted Nyong’o for blaming other leaders over the recent hostility Raila and his entourage faced in Ombeyi, Muhoroni.

“Outa will not do for you public participation as you board flights every week to foreign countries then later blame others,” he said.

Nyong’o apologised to Raila over the incident and assured the implementation of the project. He took the credit for inviting DCI officers to investigate the KUP account.

The governor defended UHC, saying the money was used in hiring community health workers who play a pivotal role in the counties’ health systems.

The decision to pilot the programme in the four counties was evidence-based and hinged on disease burdens.

Kisumu leads in the infectious diseases category, especially HIV/Aids and tuberculosis.

Machakos recorded the highest numbers of injuries mostly from accidents along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi Highway and the many winding roads in the county.

