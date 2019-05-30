Kisii doctors now call off strike

Doctors in Kisii have called off their strike with no statement if the county had met their conditions.

The medics emerged from a meeting on Wednesday with Governor James Ongwae and walked off without union officials giving a statement.

A union official however told the Star by phone they had called off the strike.

"Yes it's true we have called it off but that is the much I can say ," said Peter Morebu, KMDU Kisii county chairman.

County Secretary Patrick Lumumba in a statement confirmed that medics had called off the strike on its eighth day.

The statement however did not disclose what deal was struck before the strike ended.

"The doctors decided that the strike was no longer tenable and was causing unnecessary suffering to the patients," Lumumba said.

The doctors had defied calls to return to work saying they would only do so if the county government duly implemented their 2017 collective bargaining agreement.

Union officials said there had been no deal struck yet between them and the government following two recent meetings with county executives.

“They are not telling us anything substantive and as a doctors we are still on strike,” said Kenya Medical and Dentists Union Nyanza chairman Kevin Osuri.

The doctors accused the county of dragging its feet regarding implementation of the 2017 deal.

Osuri said the doctors were now being taken in circles.

The doctors are agitating for improved insurance health schemes, study leave and promotion.

Some patients said they opted for private health facilities after the doctors called the strike.

Patients seeking services at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital were turned away for lack of doctors.