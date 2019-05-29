Resident donates Sh5 million equipment to Bondo Hospital

Bondo Subcounty Hospital on Monday received Sh5 million delivery equipment from a resident.

Angeline Anyango, who is a member of a community-based club in the US, donated 14 beds, 14 mattresses, 20 pairs of bed sheets and two incubators to ease delivery.

Anyango, who was flanked by her husband Prof Bob East, said she managed to donate the equipment with the help of Rotary Club.

Siaya Health executive Dorothy Owino asked leaders to top criticising county government projects when they have nothing to show at their capacity.

Speaking at the hospital while receiving the equipment, she said leaders are elected to complement county and national government projects not to criticise them at the expense of development.

The CEC urged the critics to emulate Anyango.

“If our leaders embraced the unity of purpose to support the county government where it has failed, Siaya would be at an advanced stage in development,” Owino said.

The development of a county does not only rest with the governor, she said.

Bondo residents have decried the high number of maternal deaths in the subcounty hospital due to what they termed as negligence by the management.

Earlier, West Asembo MCA Ambrose Akuno said in the last one month, more than five mothers have died in delivery due to lack of equipment.

The residents complained that the only active unit in Bondo Hospital is the mortuary. They complained about the outpatient or the inpatient departments.

"The facility is always dormant. The pharmacy is closed by 5pm when the hospital is supposed to operate 24 hours," resident Vitalis Juma said.

Akuno stormed the facility on Friday on a fact-finding mission.

He said his one-hour tour of the hospital confirmed his fears as he found less than five nurses on duty with a host of medical students manning the facility.

He asked Governor Cornel Rasanga to address the status of the hospital within the shortest time possible.

The Health executive commended the private sector for working with the public sector, adding that the county will meet both sectors and come up with a way forward on reducing maternal deaths.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)