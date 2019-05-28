Nyong'o, sister sentencing pushed after skipping court

The sentencing of Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his sister Risper Nyagoy has been pushed to Thursday after they failed to appear in court.

Nyong'o and Nyagoy were to be sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty for contempt of court after failing to comply with an order but failed to appear in court.

The two risk going to jail for six months or being fined by the court.

Last year in October, Justice Tripsisa Cherere ordered Nyong’o and Nyagoy to include all the children belonging to their sisters as beneficiaries to their father's Sh200 million estates.

The nephews filed an application seeking a six-month jail term for the governor and his sister for contempt of court.

Kenneth Okuthe said the two failed to comply with a court order to include them as beneficiaries of their grandfather's estate.

However yesterday, Nyong’o and Nyagoy’s lawyer Jefferson Museve stated that the matter touched on his clients liberty hence should be given 14 days to have them appear in court.

He said when the dates were being set earlier for sentencing; he was unaware that his clients were out of the country.

Museve noted that Nyong’o was out of the country in the US and will be returning back to the country Tuesday (yesterday) while Nyagoy who has been in India came to the country on Monday but went straight to see her mother who had an heart attack.

He produced the hospital document.

However Okuthe’s lawyer Rodgers Musemi disagreed with this saying it was a delaying tactic aimed at delaying the finalization of the matter.

Musemi prayed for warrant of arrest to be issued against the two and the orders be executed by the OCS Kisumu Central Police station and overseen by the county commander.

He noted that there was no tangible evidence produced in the court that the two had been outside the country.

“They should come to court with evidence, all we want is that the sanity and orders of the courts be respected, “he said adding that the court should put its foot down.

While giving her ruling, Justice Cherere noted that the sanity of the court must e respected and the duo do appear for sentencing in person come on Thursday.