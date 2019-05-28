TO RAISE CASH FOR DEVELOPMENT

MCAs want Nyamira revenue collection system automated

Ward representatives say a digitised system will seal loopholes being exploited to misappropriate cash

In Summary

• County lawmakers say poor revenue collection is to blame for region's underdevelopment.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama
TOLD TO ACT: Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama
Image: ALVIN RATEMO

 

Nyamira MCAs have blamed failure by the county government to collect sufficient revenue for underdevelopment in the region.

Led by nominated MCA Fredrick Mosiori, the ward representatives as said revenue collection methods were inefficient.

 

The want collection streams automated for improved revenue. They asked Governor John Nyagarama to initiate alternative collection systems.

“We need to improve our revenue collection if we are to develop. There is a great mess on the revenue collection front because we are losing funds which cannot be accounted for," Mosiori said.

Ekerenyo MCA Thaddeus Nyabaro said revenue was not being put into proper use because cash collected ends up in people’s pockets. He demanded an explanation as to why the county had not automated its revenue collection system.

“We do not believe that all the cash collected in this county is brought to the same basket. If it was automated, then these complaints won't be there,” Nyabaro said.

Nyagarama had promised to have the revenue collection systems automated to seal loopholes for misappropriation. But that has not been done a year since he made the promise.

“Revenue automation is unavoidable, for us to be accountable and efficient, we must digitise our systems. I wish to announce here that my government is in the process of acquiring and installing the automation software at a cost of Sh50 million,” Nyagarama said.

Nyamira has been on the spot for the poor revenue collection. It is among counties where collected revenue is believed to end up in pockets of individuals.

Edited by P .Obuya

by ALVIN RATEMO Correspondent, Nyamira
Nyanza
28 May 2019 - 00:00

