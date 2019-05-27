ODM MPs say referendum inevitable

Kenyans have been told to prepare for a referendum which ODM legislators say is inevitable.

The party instructed its legislators to drum up support for the referendum and the Building Bridges Initiative. Meetings were held in Baringo, Kasarani and Migori.

In Migori, Suna West MP Peter Masara hosted seven colleagues at a fundsdrive in Shirikisho Ogada church.

“We held the three meetings in the country to tell Kenyans that they should be ready for the forthcoming referendum which is inevitable,” Tom Kajwang’, the Ruaraka MP, said.

Kajwang’ said the the referendum is impending and it has the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“We know that currently the Building Bridges Initiative team is drafting a referendum call. We have started moving across the country to push the matter directly to Kenyans before the question for referendum arrives,” Kajwang’ said.

ODM’s director of political affairs and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi told their political rivals to shun politics of mudslinging.

"We are not going to allow anybody to attack Raila anyhow for the sake of political expediency. Those opposed to the handshake do not mean well for Kenyans and are ethnic chauvinists," Wandayi said.