Assistant chiefs take over Huduma Namba registration

Homa Bay residents who failed to enlist for Huduma Namba during the mass registration should go for continuous registration at the assistant chiefs offices.

County commissioner Irungu Macharia said the government does not want to leave out any eligible person from acquiring the service.

He said Homa Bay is one of the counties which failed to meet the target during mass registration for the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

Macharia said the county fell short of meeting the target by 42.45 per cent.

By Thursday evening, the registration stood at 56.55 per cent, which is above average.

Macharia said he is optimistic they can reach 60 per cent if residents turn up on Friday and Saturday.

“The government targeted 1.66 million people to register in Homa Bay, but we’ve registered only 941,925 people by close of business on Thursday,” Macharia said.

Speaking to journalists in his Homa Bay town office on Friday, the commissioner urged residents to turn up for registration in the remaining two days.

He told residents who will not get registered by Saturday (today) not to worry.

“There will be continuous registrations at the assistant chief offices to ensure all qualified people are listed,” he said.

According to the county commissioner, some residents had not collected their Identity Cards (IDs) from registrar offices.

He said a number of children also did not have birth certificates.

The administrator said they are liaising with the office of registrar to ensure locals who had applied for IDs and birth certificates get them.

“There was no any form of resistance for Huduma Namba registration in Homa Bay except that some people lacked documents required for listing,” the commissioner said.

By Thursday evening, Karachuonyo constituency had registered 206,039 people, Ndhiwa (139,692),. Homa Bay Town (101,648), Kabondo Kasipul ( 98,449), Mbita (96,472), Kasipul (110,892), Suba (95,551) and Rangwe (91,336).