We'll impeach you, Nyamira MCAs warn executives

Nyamira MCAs have said they will not carry the burden of the executive which they accuse of failure to discharge its mandate.

Speaking in Nyamira town, the ward reps said executive members have failed and should be dismissed.

The county has lagged behind in development because the executive takes too long to implement approved projects, they said.

The MCAs threatened to impeach any executive member who is unable to work.

“We will not spare any CEC who will not demonstrate the spirit of development in this county because we have been patient enough but they are not willing to work,” nominated MCA Fredrick Mosiori said.

Magombo ward MCA Richard Onyinkwa said the executive has let down the people of Nyamira who expect services.

“It is very wrong that we cannot deliver to our people who have trust in us as leaders. The executive should know that we will not carry anyone’s burden. If they cannot work as they are required, then we will have no option other than sending them packing to get serious people who can work for our people,” Onyinkwa said.

Ekerenyo ward MCA Thaddeus Nyabaro condemned irregular employment by the executive. He said the county is not working at all.

“We do not have development at all. Every time we have employment that is done through backdoor. We can not tell our people that we have a government that is working,” Nyabaro said.