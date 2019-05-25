24 Kenyan fishermen released by Ugandan officers

Ugandan security officers have released 24 Kenyan fishermen for alleged trespass and overfishing in Lake Victoria.

The fishermen were released on Thursday evening after being arraigned in a Ugandan court.

They were accused of using illegal fishing nets and packing ice in their boats against Ugandan fishing regulations.

Homa Bay county commissioner Irungu Macharia said the fishermen were accused of being in possession of nets that would capture undersize fish.

The ice would enable them to stay in the water for several days as they continued fishing.

“We talked to some Ugandan officials who released them after they were arraigned in court,” Macharia said.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, the commissioner said the fishermen were ordered to pay Sh30,000 for each boat to be released. Eight boats are still detained in Uganda.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Unit chairman Edward Oremo said they have contributed Sh210,000 for seven boats.

“We’re contributing money for the remaining boat before we get back all the boats. We expect to bring all the eight boats to Kenya before Monday,” Oremo said.

The BMU official appealed to the government to consider negotiations with Uganda and Tanzania for smooth fishing in Lake Victoria.

He said they should not be in constant conflict over fishing activities in countries which share a common bloc.

“It’s high time the three governments provided a lasting solution to the constant wars on fishing activities in Lake Victoria,” he added.

Some 36 Kenyan fishermen from Migori county were arrested by Tanzania officers in December last year over alleged trespass.

In October last year, six Kenyan fishermen were arrested and detained in Vuvuma in Uganda for the same reason.

Harassment and arrest by security officers from Tanzania and Uganda have is a major of the frustration of Kenyan fishermen.