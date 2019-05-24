Homa Bay town schools get Sh26.5m CDF cash for upgrade

Twenty-three schools in Homa Bay Town constituency are to be upgraded at Sh26.5 million.

The CDF office on Thursday released Sh10 million cheques to 10 primary schools and Sh16.5 million to 13 secondary schools at Kabunde CDF Hall.

The beneficiaries included Shauri Yako, Kogelo Kalanya, Gogo Katuma primary schools, and Ogande Mixed, Pala Masongo, Maguti Mixed and Magare Girls secondary schools. They will build classrooms, dormitories and laboratories.

MP Opondo Kaluma said they will ensure all schools are conducive to learning, as "this is where the bright future of our children lies."

He warned headteachers and project management committees against misusing funds. Education will enable the constituency to produce productive citizens to steer it to prosperity, he said.

“Let headteachers and their PMCs terminate contracts for those who do shoddy jobs. We need quality jobs that will benefit the future generation too,” Kaluma said.

He announced plans to create model schools. “We also have a plan of constructing a storey building with 24 classrooms at Shauri Yako Primary School as part of the programme,” he said.

The lawmaker said students will get bursaries and urged headteachers to avoid sending the needy ones home for fees.

Also present was Homa Bay Town East MCA Juma Awuor. He promised to ensure the county government builds classes for early childhood development and education.

Awuor said they had approved funds for county bursaries.

“We want to ensure the Homa Bay government utilises education funds prudently and only needy students benefit.”

