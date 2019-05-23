I am not targeting Nyong'o, Senator Outa tells critics

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa has dismissed as "hot air, baseless and unfounded" an MP's assertion that he is undermining Governor Anyang' Nyong’o.

The senator on Wednesday said he is simply performing his oversight role by pointing out that some parts of Kisumu have been left out in development. He has also accused the county government of failure to involve residents when it initiates projects.

He was responding to Nyando MP Jared Okello's warning that he should stop attacking Nyong'o.

Okello had told a section of the media that the senator should take his complaints against the governor to the Senate.

"The senator should stop attacking the governor in public gatherings and through the media," the MP said.

Outa said his accusers are not genuine and only sought cheap political mileage. "This is my work. Let nobody misconstrue that to mean an attack on the governor. We must question the use of the public funds."

He said whatever he has raised about the county is before the Senate. "It beats logic for Okello to tell me what I am supposed to do. It's quite absurd for the MP to think on my behalf. Let him focus on his work," he said.

Last week, the senator raised the issue of the Sh4.5 billion Kisumu Urban Project (KUP) before the Senate.

"The Hansard shows that last week I sought a statement from the chairperson of the Senate Public Accounts Committee regarding the closure of KUP bank accounts," he said.

He sought to know the reason for the closure of the accounts and asked the committee to summon the concerned officers at the Treasury and the DCI to shed more light.

The DCI froze the accounts after funds were wired to a wrong KUP account, paralysing work under the French-funded projects.

Outa said he will not be intimidated by a few leaders who have abdicated their roles as MPs to defend the county for shellfish reasons.

"I have told Nyong'o to be careful about a clique of people around him out to spread propaganda about me to get attention," he said.

The senator promised Kisumu residents that he will soldier on and ensure that public funds are used for intended purposes.

"I am a leader who knows his role. Rest assured that my work is above board and not about political positions," he said.

