Smearing Raila in gold scam is revolt, Ruto told

Three ODM senators want President Uhuru Kenyatta to rein in on Deputy President Willia Ruto in connection with the fake gold saga.

James Orengo (Siaya), Otieno Kajwang (Homa Bay) and Ochilo Ayako (Migori) said Ruto's dragging Raila's name into the saga is tantamount to insubordination.

Orengo said as Uhuru's deputy, Ruto should know that when the President is away, he assumes the top leadership, so his decisions and words should be based on facts.

The senators were speaking on Sunday during a funds drive in aid of Ukwala Catholic Church in Ugenya constituency.

The Senate deputy Minority leader defended Raila, saying his name will not feature anywhere "despite Ruto’s sustained onslaught against him".

Ruto was heard in the media reacting to a leaked audio purportedly from Senator Moses Wetang'ula who cited Uhuru and Raila in connection with releasing the seized consignment of fake gold.

“Ruto will not find any corrupt dealings in Raila’s public life,” Orengo said. He added that Ruto's offensive against Raila will encounter mountains of resistance.

Ayako said the government has all the machinery at its disposal to investigate conclusively before making a public statement. He said the DP's rush to implicate others was a setback "especially for a leader of his calibre".

The Migori senator claimed Ruto knew the whereabouts of the gold.

Kajwang said the DPP and the DCI should expedite investigations, make the findings public and arrest those culpable.

Orengo told the DPP and the DCI to make public the findings about the United Emirates Royal family’s 'gold' consignment by Friday this week.

He warned that unless there are conclusive findings, Kenya risks strained bilateral relations and being branded a 'bandit economy'.

Also present were Siaya Deputy Governor James Okumbe, Education CEC Mary Omondi and former Ukwala town council chairman Sylvester Wire.