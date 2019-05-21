UAE ROYAL FAMILY ORDERED GOLD

Smearing Raila in gold scam is revolt, Ruto told

Orengo says Ruto should make decisions based on facts and assume duties iwith integrity Uhuru's absence

In Summary

• Orengo says ODM chief's name will not feature in the scam despite 'Ruto's continued onslaught against him'. 

•Orengo calls for DCI and DPP to make swiftly make public their findings and to make public findings on the UAE Royal Famly's 'gold' consignment by Friday. 

Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto being prayed for.
Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto being prayed for.
Image: FILE

Three ODM senators want President Uhuru Kenyatta to rein in on Deputy President Willia Ruto in connection with the fake gold saga.

James Orengo (Siaya), Otieno Kajwang (Homa Bay) and Ochilo Ayako (Migori) said Ruto's dragging Raila's name into the saga is tantamount to insubordination.

Orengo said as Uhuru's deputy, Ruto should know that when the President is away, he assumes the top leadership, so his decisions and words should be based on facts.

The senators were speaking on Sunday during a funds drive in aid of Ukwala Catholic Church in Ugenya constituency.

The Senate deputy Minority leader defended Raila, saying his name will not feature anywhere "despite Ruto’s sustained onslaught against him".

Ruto was heard in the media reacting to a leaked audio purportedly from Senator Moses Wetang'ula who cited  Uhuru and Raila in connection with releasing the seized consignment of fake gold.

“Ruto will not find any corrupt dealings in Raila’s public life,” Orengo said. He added that Ruto's offensive against Raila will encounter mountains of resistance.

Ayako said the government has all the machinery at its disposal to investigate conclusively before making a public statement. He said the DP's rush to implicate others was a setback "especially for a leader of his calibre".

The Migori senator claimed Ruto knew the whereabouts of the gold.

Kajwang said the DPP and the DCI should expedite investigations, make the findings public and arrest those culpable.

 

Orengo told the DPP and the DCI to make public the findings about the United Emirates Royal family’s 'gold' consignment by Friday this week.

He warned that unless there are conclusive findings, Kenya risks strained bilateral relations and being branded a 'bandit economy'.

Also present were Siaya Deputy Governor James Okumbe, Education CEC Mary Omondi and former Ukwala town council chairman Sylvester Wire. 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ERIC OLOO
Nyanza
21 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Elachi, MCA standoff: They refuse to allow her back
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. TSC told to settle hospital bill for Kajiado teacher
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Cherargei defends Echesa, says Ruto link behind arrest
    1d ago Rift Valley

  4. Nude spell-binding Mombasa woman caught on video
    6d ago Coast

  5. Asylum seekers admit plotting Nairobi attack
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos