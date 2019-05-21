Bishop election threatens split in ACK

The Anglican Church of Kenya faces sharp divisions following Saturday's election of the new Maseno West Diocese Bishop John Mark Haung-Godia.

A disgruntled faction that was defeated in the elections accused the electoral college of irregularities and favouritism during polls.

The faction that supported Canon Francis Omondi called on the head of the church, Jackson ole Sapit, to nullify the elections and order fresh polls.

Kenneth Wachianga, speaking on behalf of the defeated faction, said failure to order repeat polls may force them to file suit.

"We might be forced to seek alternatives. We might have to call for a split of the diocese that covers slightly more than half of Siaya county," Wachianga said.

He said it would be foolhardy to vilify the IEBC for conducting perceived flawed elections yet "a similar vice is gaining root in the house of God which is supposed to conduct its operations above board."

Wachianga spoke on Sunday at St Mark's Mindhine Church in Gem subcounty. He said some electoral college members, especially from the church headquarters in Nairobi, were 'hijacked' and booked at a hotel in Kisumu by one candidate.

They were supposed to stay at a hotel in Busia, Wachianga of the Omondi faction said.

Wachianga said though each of the three candidates had two agents in the voting hall, none was allowed to verify the votes.

Only the Presiding Officer diocesan chancellor Hesbon Omolo and his deputy counted and announced the winner without indicating who got how many votes, the reverend said.

"We are urging the head of the church, Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit, to intervene."

The clergyman warned that without quick intervention, the church risks losing its staunch faithful to the yet-to-be-formed splinter group.

Godia, who hails from the larger Ugenya constituency, takes over from the long-serving Bishop Joseph Wasonga from Gem constituency.

Prior to his election, he served as the Siaya Maseno West Diocesan administrative secretary and is perceived to be the preferred choice of the retired Bishop Wasonga.

Wasonga’s retirement from the pulpit was extended for one year as the church prepared for a replacement.

The much-anticipated elections were held at the ACK St Peter's Cathedral Church in Siaya town and were presided over by diocesean chancellor Hesbond Owino.

The race included Rev James Kombo of Daystar University who also hails from Gem and Rev Canon Francis Omondi of All Saints Cathedral Diocese, who comes from Alego-Usonga constituency.

The two regions competed against each other for the coveted position.

Notable politicians including senior citizens who left the venue in disappointment include lawyer and Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier and retired Rev Joseph Wasonga, both from Gem.

Former Siaya County Council and Alego-Usonga ODM branch coordinator Okoth Rondo were supporting Omondi.

A few minutes before the winner was announced, Wachianga expressed confidence Kombo, would emerge the winner.

“Whom I have endorsed is not likely to be defeated,” Wachianga said. He also has had a long-strained relationship with outgoing Bishop Wasonga.

Wachianga told the press that on Friday night, his phone was hacked by unknown persons. He accused the rival camp.

iGor's Rachier told the press that he had travelled from Nairobi to witness the elections which he believed Kombo would win, before returning to watch Gor and AFC debut on Sunday.

Godia, in his acceptance speech, welcomed his competitors to help him serve the church.

The bishop described the campaign as a consultation and not a hyped contest.

Godia is to be installed on September 1. His consecration will be on September 21.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)