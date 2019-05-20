Ndhiwa market fire destroys Sh1.8 million property

More than 70 traders at Ndhiwa market in Homa Bay county are counting losses after a fire destroyed properties worth more than Sh1.8 milllion.

The fire, which also gutted other premises such shops, kiosks and stores, began around 3am on Saturday night.

A number of affected traders led by Josh Odira claimed the fire was caused by an arsonist even though local leaders say they suspect electric default.

The fire is said to have begun in one of the shops before it spread to other places.

“Most traders affected lost all their property in the fire. We suspect the arson is caused by malicious people,” Odira said.

Senior chief Cyprian Obonyo said they are doing an assessment to know the total property lost.

Obonyo said he has reported the matter to Ndhiwa police to undertake investigations.

“A trader who tried to salvage his property during the incident escaped with minor injuries,” Obonyo said.

The traders expressed their anger at Homa Bay county department of disaster for what they termed as laxity in helping locals during fire incidences.

They said the county government has delayed buying a fire engine.

“We’re considering not remitting taxes until Homa Bay government get us ways of avoiding this in future,” Odira said.

They appealed to well-wishers to intervene through financial support to enable them resume their normal business operations.

“Majority of us drew our livelihoods from operating the businesses which have been destroyed, hence it will be prudent if we can get financial assistance for a restart,” Odira said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)