Missing witness found dead after three-day search

A 33-year-old woman who went missing last Thursday was found dead in a maize plantation in Kabuoch in Ndhiwa constituency.

The body of Margaret Achieng’, who was a witness in a land tussle at a court in Homa Bay, was discovered by her children who had been looking for her for three days.

The woman may have been killed elsewhere before her body was dumped at the plantation.

One of her in-laws, Stephen Osaso, claimed the woman was killed in order to influence the outcomes of the land tussle.

“Her family has been threatened severally by a local administrator. The threats are meant to intimidate her to give up on a land case,” Osaso said.

Her body was found about 600 meters from her home.

The widow had a twisted neck and mouth bloodied.

Chief Joseph Otieno said the mother of nine went missing on Thursday morning.

“She went for a night vigil in the neighbouring village after preparing a meal for her children. She left home around 9 pm and was not seen thereafter,” Otieno said.

Speaking on Sunday, Otieno said his office has not been able to establish the motive of the murder.

“We’re liaising with Ndhiwa police officers for investigations to find out why the woman was killed,” he said.

The body was taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

“An autopsy would be done as part of investigations,” Otieno added.

