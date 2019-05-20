Graft will bring government down, says Cotu

Cotu has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to heighten the war oncorruption.

Cotu deputy secretary general Benson Okwaro said corruption threatens to bring the government down if not vigorously fought.

He said the President should "flex his muscles" and ensure those implicated in are forced out of office.

“Those who have been implicated in corruption must not continue being in office since they might interfere with ongoing cases,” Okwaro said.

He spoke at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu during a tripartite meeting involving the Pan African Labour Tripartite committee members, the Federation of Kenya employers, unions and the labour department on democracy and governance.

He said government agencies involved in thewar on corruption should be strengthened.

Okwaro said Kenyans should stop blame games and tackle pertinent issues like graft and escalating inflation.

He said those calling for a revolution in the country do not understand what it means. “Ask countries like Somalia, Ethiopia, and Uganda what it means; we do not like to go that way,” the unionist said.

Okwaro said meaningful revolutions involve dialogue and conflict resolutions around the table.

He said Kenyans should create and promote all-inclusive democratic participation and building of democratic culture in the country.

Okwaro was accompanied by Cotu national chairman Rajabu Mwondi.

The participants agreed they must move towards an African society where genuine and enduring democracy works in the service and for the benefits of all.

They further resolved that their goal is to ensure no one is left behind towards that venture.

