Uproar over stalled Nyamira assembly block and public works offices

Residents accuse Roads and Public Works executive John Omanwa of awarding the tenders to his company

• Omanwa could not be reached for comment.

• Governor Nyagarama told to initiate investigations.

Nyamira county assembly in session. /ALVIN RATEMO
Nyamira residents on Friday raised questions over the stalled county assembly block and the Public Works offices.

The projects were started last year.

“These buildings cost a lot of money from the taxpayers. We need to know why the assembly block and the new Public Works offices have stalled,” Joseph Ondieki said.

 

They accused Roads and Public Works executive John Omanwa of awarding the tenders to his company. Omanwa could not be reached for comment. 

The residents demanded answers from Governor John Nyagarama. They said the projects should be nearing completion as had been assured by the county government during the initial stages.

“The construction period is questionable. We need to know what is happening,” a resident said.

"We're concerned and urge the governor to intervene and ensure investigations are carried out. We'll not rest until we've seen action taken against the executive. The construction of the said building cannot just be halted without a good reason.”

Constructors Association patron Patrick Ongubo accused Omanwa of failing to discharge his duties to the satisfaction of residents. 

(Edited by F'Orieny)

by ALVIN RATEMO Correspondent, Nyamira
Nyanza
18 May 2019 - 00:00

