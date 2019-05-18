Senator Malala's parents plead for release to get diabetes medication

The family of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has demanded his release on bond to allow him access treatment.

Malala, who was arrested in Kisumu on Friday afternoon, is being held at Kisumu Central police station.

The arrest is linked to incitement allegations and rising insecurity in Matungu. David Meja Malala, his father, said they have been denied full access to their son.

“We want justice to be done. Arresting people on Friday is an act of intimidation,” Meja said on Saturday.

He visited his son on Saturday alongside Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o and Deputy Governor Mathews Owili.

The senator’s mother Martha Malala and his wife Caroline Ayeta were also present. Meja opposed the arrest and defended his son against the incitement allegations terming, it a ‘hoax’.

Meja said his son, who is diabetic, has been denied food and medication since his arrest. “We are calling on the authorities to release him on the bond to allow him access medication,” he said.

He added,"We know our son very well and he cannot involve himself in unlawful acts which he is being accused and arrested for.”

Meja told Nyong’o and opposition leaders to push for a referendum to change the Constitution to such arrest of Kenyans on Friday.

Malala was intercepted at Sovereign hotel during a meeting in Kisumu by DCI officers and driven to the station under tight security. He was meeting Journalists from Kakamega county.

The arrests came a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i toured Matungu in Kakamega County and issued new tough measures on security.

Malala’s mother said the arrest was unfair and demanded his release. “Our family is a God-fearing and I know my son is innocent,” she said.

His wife said Malala is innocent. “We hope for justice and appeal for his release,” Ayieta said.

Nyong’o, who visited Malala, assured the family of support. He said they have appealed for him to be released.

In the Occurrence Book, Malala is booked in for incitement allegations linked to killings in Matungu.

He said it is Malala who took the killings before the Senate, an indication that he is concerned about the insecurity in Kakamega.

“The Senate Deputy Minority leader is suffering from blood pressure and diabetes. He should be allowed access to his doctors,” Nyong’o said.

Lawyer Charles Malala, the family lawyer, said the Senator is detained incommunicado.

“He urgently needs medical attention because he has not taken his medicine since he was arrested,” Charles said.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was also arrested in the wake of recent killings by a criminal gang which has left 18 people dead in the past month.

Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor in Matungu sub-county is also being held over rising insecurity in the area.