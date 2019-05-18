Lead the anti-graft fight, Wabukala tells churches

EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala has admonished religious leaders and civil societies for relaxing in the fight against corruption.

Wabukala said in the 1990s and during the clamour for the new constitution, the country used to have a vibrant voice of the church and the civil societies.

"We used to have a vibrant civil society and the religious leaders during the clamour for the new constitution only for the vigour to slow down," he said.

The EACC boss was speaking on Friday at Ahindi Gardens during the closure of one week sensitisation exercise in Siaya county where the assembly and the executive signed an action plan.

The retired ACK bishop was accompanied by Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga and assembly speaker George Okode.

Wabukala challenged religious leaders to roll out ambitious programmes in churches to educate the public the qualities of potential leaders to elect.

"The public will be able to elect leaders with good moral values. That will end the vice in both public and private sectors," he said.

He said that during the one week exercise, they reached 400,000 people in Siaya including in 36 public markets.

He added that they managed to receive 39 reports on general corruption cases, four cases on specific corruption claims, six civil cases bounding land issues and two on unethical conducts of public servants.

Others included seven on bribery to county staffs and 10 on malpractices.

Wabukala added that they trained 38 MCAs from Siaya including 110 public officers, 48 executives and dispatched 4,500 demonstration materials.

He added that 8,615 students including 259 teachers were trained across the county during the exercise.

The chairman asked school administrations to establish anti corruption clubs to educate the youth.

Wabukalasaid the agency is working on modalities to include programmes based on corruption issues in the syllabus.

"As an anti-graft agency we were involved in crafting the new education curriculum and we will propose for the programme to be included from nursery to university levels," he added.

Rasanga said much of the funding should be channelled toward preventing rather than combating corruption.

The governor asked stakeholders not to politicise the corruption fight.

He said the one week exercise will help the county government review annually the level of corruption claims.