OFFICIALS CALL FOR HELP

Pupils stranded after winds destroy roofs of classrooms

Some 181 pupils in Standard 1 to 4 forced to conduct classes under trees

In Summary

Pupils in a class at Manera Primary School after winds destroyed roofs of their classrooms on Monday
PLAN B: Pupils in a class at Manera Primary School after winds destroyed roofs of their classrooms on Monday
Image: ROBERT OMOLLO

Pupils at Manera Primary School in Ndhiwa will attend classes under trees after winds blew off the roofs of their classrooms.

The winds blew off the roof of a building that houses four classrooms used by 181 pupils of Standard 1 to 4. The incident happened on Sunday evening during heavy rains.

 

The classroom walls were built with iron sheets. Property valued at about Sh800,000 was destroyed, headteacher Peter Aike said on Monday.

Board of management chairman George Opolo said the destruction has disrupted learning. Aike said conducting classes under trees was risky due to the rains being experienced in the area.

“The situation will force us to disrupt learning in Standard 5 to 8 to accommodate the remaining four classes whenever it rains,” Aike said.

Opolo called on well-wishers to help. He said the school lacks funds for replacement of the roofs.

“We don’t know when the classrooms will be rehabilitated. I call upon Ndhiwa NGCDF and well-wishers to intervene,” Opolo said.

The two officials asked stakeholders to build permanent classrooms.

Edited by P. Obuya

 

by By ROBERT OMOLLO RobertOmollo3
Nyanza
15 May 2019 - 00:00

