MAY 21 ULTIMATUM

Kisii doctors to strike over unfulfilled promises

Say county government has failed to implement 2017 collective bargaining agreement

In Summary

• Medics vow not turn up at their work stations from next week  May 21 if government won't meet their demands.

• They want their promotions to the right job group backdated and comprehensive NHIF cover.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae
UNDER PRESSURE: Kisii Governor James Ongwae
Image: FILE

Doctors in Kisii have given the county government a one week strike notice over failure to honour a 2017 collective bargaining agreement.

The doctors vowed not turn up at their work stations from next week  May 21 if the government won't meet their demands.

They say the county government is taking them in circles regarding implementation of the deal agreed by both sides.

"We have been treated to unending circus, deceit and outright insincerity by the county government regarding this issue and let them count us out of work on 21st unless they soften their hearts on this matter," said a letter addressed to Governor James Ongwae and County Secretary Patrick Lumumba.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Nyanza chair Lameck Omweri said the doctors will not relent until their demands are met.

"It is not going to be business as usual; even waiting has its limits. The doctors have waited long enough already, so nobody should blame them for choosing to go down this path," he said.

The doctors want their promotions to the right job group backdated and comprehensive NHIF cover.

They also want immediate release of all doctors qualified for study.

"If the county fails to meet these demands in a week's time, the option remains the same: downing our tools," Omweri said.

MORE:

Kisumu doctors suspend strike

County government commits to fully implement a collective bargain agreement signed in 2017.
News
1 month ago

Baringo doctors issue two week strike notice

There was need for an urgent meeting to discuss promotions.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Nyanza
15 May 2019 - 21:00

Most Popular

  1. I enjoy eating dog, lizard meat - Migori man
    23h ago Nyanza

  2. Speedy justice wins Kilungu magistrates praise
    15h ago Eastern

  3. Kerugoya Hospital: Waiguru accuses county staff of sabotage
    23h ago Central

  4. Politician Kori buried four days earlier
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Mombasa businessmen read malice in arrests of KRA officials
    21h ago Coast

Latest Videos