Kisii doctors to strike over unfulfilled promises

Doctors in Kisii have given the county government a one week strike notice over failure to honour a 2017 collective bargaining agreement.

The doctors vowed not turn up at their work stations from next week May 21 if the government won't meet their demands.

They say the county government is taking them in circles regarding implementation of the deal agreed by both sides.

"We have been treated to unending circus, deceit and outright insincerity by the county government regarding this issue and let them count us out of work on 21st unless they soften their hearts on this matter," said a letter addressed to Governor James Ongwae and County Secretary Patrick Lumumba.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Nyanza chair Lameck Omweri said the doctors will not relent until their demands are met.

"It is not going to be business as usual; even waiting has its limits. The doctors have waited long enough already, so nobody should blame them for choosing to go down this path," he said.

The doctors want their promotions to the right job group backdated and comprehensive NHIF cover.

They also want immediate release of all doctors qualified for study.

"If the county fails to meet these demands in a week's time, the option remains the same: downing our tools," Omweri said.