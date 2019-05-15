Governor Rasanga dismisses reports he maligned EACC

Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga has dismissed reports by a section of the media that he said EACC is a corrupt agency.

Rasanga clarified that he has over the years worked with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to ensure effective service delivery in the county and any report that he demeaned the agency is blackmail.

The Siaya governor said it would be foolhardy to demean an agency that has worked tirelessly to serve Kenyans.

Rasanga said he was misquoted on Monday by a section of the local dailies alleging that he said “it’s pointless to have bodies like EACC.”

The governor termed the allegations as maliciously and aimed at tainting his name in the war against corruption.

Rasanga said he cannot dare the EACC to summon him as alleged by a section of media, knowing well the body has its mode of operations.

“I want to state categorically that I support all the EACC activities to save public coffers and that is why we work hand in hand in the war against corruption in Siaya,” Rasanga said.

He recalled that some of his officers have been arrested for swindling public coffers, saying it was a sign of cooperation between the county government and the anti-graft agency to save public resources.

Rasanga said last year he cracked the whip on corrupt and lazy employees, sending home more than 60 staff.

“All this has been in line with the war against corruption as envisaged by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and so any fabrication that is not reading from the same script with the graft body should not be considered by anyone,” Rasanga said.

The governor at the same time warned of careless journalists in the county vowing to take legal action against them.

He said he has already consulted with his legal team and soon they will be filling a case against a certain media house.

“Reporters need to be factual and not to be driven by dark forces to satisfy their hidden interest,” Rasanga said.

Rasanga added that he has already sought audience with the bosses of the media house that maligned his name to ensure the writer substantiates.