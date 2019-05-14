UHC pilots to be reviewed as Kisumu hosts conference

County leaders and healthcare stakeholders are meeting in Kisumu this week to discuss how to deliver accessible and affordable care to all.

Kisumu will from Wednesday host the third national UHC conference to share experiences from the pilot counties and discuss ways to achieve universal healthcare at the community level.

Kisumu, Isiolo, Nyeri and Machakos counties have been piloting UHC since April last year. This is the third conference after two others were held in Machakos and Nyeri.

Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the conference will be a major step towards realising the dream of accessing affordable, quality healthcare.

Oparanya said counties have supported the national government’s Big Four agenda by strengthening health systems and addressing weaknesses that might have led to negative outcomes in the past.

The conference is a chance for governors to look into how best to handle some of the challenges UHC pilot counties are grappling with, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, said.

“This conference provides an opportunity to showcase the best practices and interrogate all the elements of implementation to eventually arrive at an optimal design which will be used as the gold standards that will influence the rollout of UHC in the remaining 43 counties,” he said.

Delegates to the conference should identify and define the opportunities to harness the UHC agenda, the adjustments required from the initial lessons coming from the pilot counties, Council of Governors Health Committee chairman Mohamed Kuti said.

(Edited by O. Owino)