Three storeyed buildings to be demolished in Kisii

At least three highrise buildings in Kisii will be demolished for failure to follow the building code, the National Building Inspectorate Agency has said.

The buildings — two in Daraja Mbili and the other at Omoremi — are not safe for occupation, agency chairman Moses Nyakiongora said.

“The affected houses will be demolished after owners are informed and evacuation of tenants is conducted,” Nyakiongora said.

He said public interest must override that of individuals. He spoke during a visit to Governor James Ongwae’s office.

Nyakiongora said national and county governments will not tolerate impunity by a few individuals who endangered people’s lives.

During the first phase of demolitions in Kisii, 11 permanent houses, 678 small structures, six car washes, and a bridge were flattened.

“There have been complaints that some people were spared during the demolitions. I am assuring residents that the law will not be applied selectively.”

The chairman said they will not tire until all the “death traps” are brought down and warned those who have since reconstructed houses that they will be arrested before the buildings are brought down.

He regretted that some developers had directed sewage to River Nyakomisaro which passes through Kisii town.

“Waterborne diseases are common in the country because some individuals have been directing sewage into rivers,” he said.

Nyakiongora, who also met County Commissioner Godfrey Kigochi and executives Skitter Ocharo (Environment) and John Momanyi (Lands), said the town needed to be properly planned for it to be elevated to city status.

