Ten Nyanza MPs say referendum key in fighting graft

At least ten MPs from Nyanza have said a plebiscite is the only way to end the inequitable distribution of resources which has plagued Kenya.

The legislators also said that the referendum would deal with the high level of corruption.

MPs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), James Nyikal (Seme), Peter Masara (Suna West), Jared Okello (Nyando), Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka), Christine Ombaka (Siaya) and Jackline Oduol (nominated) said the referendum is inevitable.

Speaking on Sunday during a prayer service at Kauma Full Gospel Church Glow in Kabondo Kasipul constituency, the leaders said Kenya is not going in the right direction due to corruption and other malpractices.

Wandayi called on political leaders in the country to give the Building Bridges Initiative committee ample time to complete its work.

He said preliminary views collected by the committee indicated that Kenyans need a referendum to salvage them from the difficulties they are undergoing.

“The change Kenyans need is inevitable. We’re waiting for the BBI committee to give its report before we embark on the referendum,” Wandayi said.

Obara said the referendum will ensure a Constitution that will enhance implementation of development projects across the country which were sidelined by previous regimes.

“There is a need for a referendum so that we get a Constitution that enhances equitable distribution of resources. It will salvage Kenyans whose regions were sidelined due to political differences,” Obara said.

Were criticised political leaders who are opposed to the BBI and handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He said the handshake had enhanced peaceful co-existence among Kenyan communities.

“Anybody opposed to the BBI is also opposed to the handshake which created a conducive environment for economic growth in Kenya,” Were said.

Nyikal and Ombaka said the referendum will prevent Kenya from ethnic discrimination.

“We can’t be in a country where criminals commit offences and go scot-free. It is the referendum that will enable us get a proper legal system,” Nyikal said.