MCA to lead demos against sand dumping in schools by Chinese firm

A Kisii MCA has threatened to lead street protests against a Chinese contractor on the Ahero-Kisii highway if it does not level two school fields where it has dumped sand.

Nyakoe ward rep John Amisi said sports activities at Kanunda primary and secondary schools had ground to after sand was dumped in the playing fields.

The MCA said teachers fear that their students may not perform well in the second term sports if the grounds will not be levelled soon.

“The residents and school's management have raised genuine concerns which the contractor should address. I have spoken to him over the matter and all I get are empty promises,” Amisi said.

The management, through their games teachers, said nobody contacted the schools about the dumping of sand.

James Mogire, a coach of a youth football team that uses the school grounds, said they do not have a place to practise.

“I went there four times, every visit hoping the playing ground had been levelled but to no avail. I am disappointed,” he told the Star.

Amisi said the Chinese had denied him a hearing and he has written to Governor James Ongwae to intervene.

“I have written to the governor over the same since the company manager refused to give me an answer when I visited their offices,” he told the Star by phone.

A company official, Jay Zhao, told the Star by phone that levelling will be done soon. “I have received those complaints and we will act on them soon,” he said.

