Kisii ECDE teachers want pensionable terms

Pre-primary teachers in Kisii have asked the county government to employ them on pensionable terms.

Through their chairman, Bernard Moseti, the teachers said they may not have anything to fall back on when they retire while serving on contracts. Moseti said some members were already in their advanced ages.

“Serving on contracts will deprive them of pension which is a fall back for all workers everywhere,” Moseti told the Star in Kisii on Thursday.

The ECDE teachers have been serving on contracts since they were first recruited six years ago. They were first employed on a three-year contract before it was renewed by the county.

Moseti said counties like Turkana and Kajiado have since already put their ECDE teachers on permanent and pensionable terms and urged Kisii to follow suit.

He called for additional resources, especially books, to boost learning. He said each tutor has been supplied with six reference books but there were no additional copies for the learners to use in class.

“Our suggestion is that the learners should have access to resources as well to enhance learning and boost their memory,” Moseti said.

Edited by P. Obuya