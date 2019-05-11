CITE ADVANCED AGES

Kisii ECDE teachers want pensionable terms

Tutors say they risk missing the fall back option upon retirement if they continue serving on contracts.

In Summary

• Chairman Bernard Moseti says serving on contracts will deprive tutors of a pension which is a fall back for workers.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae
RENEWED CONTRACTS: Kisii Governor James Ongwae
Image: FILE

Pre-primary teachers in Kisii have asked the county government to employ them on pensionable terms.

Through their chairman, Bernard Moseti, the teachers said they may not have anything to fall back on when they retire while serving on contracts. Moseti said some members were already in their advanced ages.

“Serving on contracts will deprive them of pension which is a fall back for all workers everywhere,” Moseti told the Star in Kisii on Thursday.

 

The ECDE teachers have been serving on contracts since they were first recruited six years ago. They were first employed on a three-year contract before it was renewed by the county.

Moseti said counties like Turkana and Kajiado have since already put their ECDE teachers on permanent and pensionable terms and urged Kisii to follow suit.

He called for additional resources, especially books, to boost learning. He said each tutor has been supplied with six reference books but there were no additional copies for the learners to use in class.

“Our suggestion is that the learners should have access to resources as well to enhance learning and boost their memory,” Moseti said.

Edited by P. Obuya

MORE:

Sonko launches free ECDE, says each child will get Sh3,815

The Nairobi ECDE programme is now free and every child will be allocated Sh3,815 in financial year 2018-19,Governor Mike Sonko has said.Sonko ...
News
10 months ago

Busia urged to hire more ECDE tutors and buy desks

Support the operation of ECDE centres- Education Ministry urged.An Early Childhood Development Education official from Busia County has urged the ...
Counties
11 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAGATI OBEBO
Nyanza
11 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Tornado bosses get anticipatory bond
    3h ago Coast

  2. File goes missing in Kisii dowry refund case
    3h ago Nyanza

  3. City Hall promises free annual medical camps
    3h ago Nairobi

  4. I support neither Kieleweke nor Tangatanga - Tolgos
    3h ago Rift Valley

  5. Five Busia vocational centres to get facelift
    3h ago Western

Latest Videos