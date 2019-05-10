126,000 birth certificates unprocessed in Kisii

Kisii county has a backlog of 126,000 unprocessed birth certificates, regional principal registrar Mathews Khayota said on Thursday.

He attributed this to the lack of paper supply from the ministry headquarters.

Khayota told reporters that his office has been unable to process the certificates for four weeks. The office is waiting for a new supply to embark on mass processing.

“I am urging parents who applied for birth certificates for their children to remain patient as the ministry sorts out the problem,” the registrar said.

He asked parents to be vigilant as cartels may take advantage of the situation to make quick money.

“I am urging parents to be cautious because some individuals might capitalise on the situation to con them out of their money in the pretext that they are in a position to help them acquire the vital document,” Khayota said.

He told them to visit his office to be served by genuine employees.

Khayota raised concern over the high number of uncollected certificates.

Late last year, the registration office processed more than 4,000 certificates but by last month only 1,000 been collected.

The registrar said he has liaised with county commissioner Godfrey Kigochi’s office to deliver the certificates to the owners at their locations and sublocations.

“The office of the county commissioner, through his deputies, chiefs and their assistants, will be assisting in distributing the certificates to owners,” Khayota said.

“I am urging those who have not picked their birth certificates to visit their chiefs or assistant chiefs to [collect them].”

