Nyong'o nominates educationist to replace sacked health CEC

Miguda has worked in several universities and is a member of the IGTRC.

Kisumu county nominated minister for Health Judith Miguda Attyang’
Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has appointed Finance executive Nerry Achar as acting Health and Sanitation CEC pending clearance of nominee Judith Miguda Attyang’.

The position fell vacant after last week’s sacking of Rosemary Obara because of what was termed “search for a better manager”. 

Miguda has worked in several universities and is a member of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGTRC). She is expected to appear before the county assembly for approval.

The governor’s press director Aloice Ager defended the sacking of Obara, saying Miguda will ensure progressive policies in the health docket, including the implementation of the pilot Universal Health Coverage scheme.

He said the decision to sack Obara from the post was consultative.

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
09 May 2019 - 00:00

