Over 130 exhibitors expected at Kisumu ASK show

More than 130 local and foreign exhibitors are expected to participate in this year's Kisumu Regional Show.

The show will be held on July 24 to 28 at Mamboleo Showground. ASK chairman Caleb Oguya said they are targeting a revenue collection of Sh34 million this year from exhibitors, showgoers, restaurants and schools.

Last year, Oguya said, they collected Sh19 million as only 78 exhibitors participated.

Oyuga on Tuesday said prior to the show, they will hold a harvest festival on July 21. He added that a number of institutions and sugar industries have pledged their participation.

He announced that they are targeting a record of about one million showgoers for the one-week event.

The counties under the Lake Region Economic Bloc are expected to display the products and services they offer to the public at the show.

They include Busia, Nandi, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Bomet, Kakamega, Siaya, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira and Trans Nzoia.

Manufacturers, learning and research institutions are also among exhibitors expected. For years, he said, the show has attracted more local and foreign exhibitors, including some from Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

“We are working with the county and national governments to bring foreign governments such as Israel and China to showcase new technologies,” Oguya said.

He made the remarks during the media breakfast at Eco-Lodge Impala in Kisumu ahead of the preparation for the show.

Showgoers will pay Sh250 (adult) and Sh200 (child) per day, while essential sticker and trade attendant will cost Sh5, 000 and Sh1,000 for five days respectively.

Public car park and special car park will cost Sh300 and Sh500 daily. A pre-show car sticker goes at Sh2, 000 for two days.

An executive badge will cost Sh8, 500, while a full member and single member badges will go for Sh3, 000 and Sh2, 000 respectively.

The exhibitors will pay various fees based on their stand space, with the least stand to cost Sh3, 000 while the highest will go for Sh 120,000.

Oguya urged farmers to attend the show so that they learn new techniques to enhance their farming skills for sufficient food production.

He said the new business, agriculture and education technologies will be showcased to help farmers with value addition.

He said they will hold crop demonstration, livestock display, and various exhibitions to increase the awareness on products and services to farmers.

“The show will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share new ideas and increase food production,” Oguya said.

Oguya said they are working with county governments and schools to incorporate the ASK shows in their curriculum to increase the participation of the students.

ASK chief steward Morris Roche told the exhibitors to improve their products, noting that the show will improve business and agricultural activities.

He told counties to participate in the show for awareness creation on new farming technology.

“The exhibition feedback will help the farmers and companies to improve their products especially on value addition,” Roche said.