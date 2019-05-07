Migori County Secretary released on Sh50,000 bail

Migori County Secretary Christopher Rusana on Monday was released on Sh50,000 bail by a Kisii court pending trial for alleged abuse of office.

Chief Magistrate Shiundu Lutta released Rusana who has been in police custody since April 30.

Rusana denied that on February 29, 2016, he used his office to improperly confer a benefit on Eliud Obonyo Sotty by appointing him director of supply chain management.

Such appointments are functions of the county Public Service Board.

Rusana's three lawyers, Omondi Kisera, Rodgers Abisai and Rodger Sagana, argued he has a constitutional right to bail or bond. The alleged offence is bailable.