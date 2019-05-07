TRANSPORT DISRUPTED

Mbita Probox operators protest against alleged police harassment

Suba North subcounty police commander Charles Mwangi dismissed the claims, saying the drivers must comply with traffic rules

In Summary

• The protesters complained about unnecessary roadblocks.

• They said their livelihoods are at stake and urged local leaders to intervene.

A Toyota Probox
Image: FILE

Transport was disrupted on the Homa Bay-Mbita road on Sunday after about 200 Probox car drivers protested against alleged harassment by the police.

They barricaded the road with huge stones at Kodoyo and Kasui junctions to stop motorists from using it.

The drivers accused the police of frequently harassing them, and undermining their transport business.

But Suba North subcounty police commander Charles Mwangi dismissed the claims, saying the operators must comply with traffic rules.

“There must be sanity on our roads,” he said.

The protesters said their livelihoods are at stake and urged local leaders to intervene. They said many of them would be left jobless.

Mbita stage chairman Erick Ogutu said the officers have been mounting unnecessary roadblocks. 

“Most drivers operating Probox matatus on Mbita-Homa Bay route find it hard to work. You can’t move a distance of 5km without getting a roadblock. Services are delayed,” he said.

 

On Monday, the operators argued that they have been counting losses. They said many passengers have been ignoring them after complaints that they take too long to reach their destinations.  

“Passengers, especially traders with perishable goods, nowadays don’t board Probox matatus on this route because they don’t reach markets on time. This is a loss to us,” he said.

Paul Ouko said some police officers extort money from them. He said the officers have mastered their registration numbers and arrest them if they fail to honour their demands.

“The majority of the Probox operators have considered quitting the business because they can’t withstand the constant harassment,” Ouko said.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

by ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
07 May 2019 - 00:00

